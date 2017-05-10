ICD and JSC "Uzbek Leasing Int." Coop...

ICD and JSC "Uzbek Leasing Int." Cooperate to Finance SMEs in Uzbekistan

The Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector , the private sector arm of IDB Group, and JSC "Uzbek Leasing Int." have entered into a Joint Strategic Collaboration to finance SMEs in Uzbekistan.

