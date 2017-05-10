F18News: Uzbekistan - Deportation, fines, Bible and Koran seizures
FORUM 18 NEWS SERVICE, Oslo, Norway https://urldefense.proofpoint.com/v2/url?u=http-3A__www.forum18.org_archive.php-3Farticle-5Fid-3D2280&d=DwIBaQ&c=clK7kQUTWtAVEOVIgvi0NU5BOUHhpN0H8p7CSfnc_gI&r=LVw5zH6C4LHpVQcGEdVcrQ&m=iTrvTUUJ_vCmLnKbEonWe2KCgW3wlu6LpT6UPfJyyv0&s=RHWpCdU7cD3N4S7Iod81xpOSwztMI7y8tjxheNezeE8&e= By Mushfig Bayram, Forum 18 In early April, a Russian Protestant was deported back to Russia with no court decision to punish her for attending a Christian meeting in a flat in Uzbekistan's capital Tashkent. Police raided the meeting, seizing Christian books and other items, possibly with information from an informer.
