15:19 Kyrgyz boxer wins ticket to world boxing championship in Germany

Kyrgyz boxer wins ticket to world boxing championship in Germany

Friday May 26

He won the opportunity after making it to the top-6 at the Asia Championship that took place in Tashkent, Uzbekistan from April 30 to May 7. It was necessary to be among top-6 of one's own weight category to earn a right to attend world championship. Team Uzbekistan represented by 10 people, 9 sportsmen from Kazakhstan, and 2 sportsmen representing Tajikistan and 2 - Turkmenistan will compete in the world championship.

Chicago, IL

