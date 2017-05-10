12:34 Suicide named cause of death of Deputy Chairman of Cabinet of...
Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan Batyr Ereshov died on May 3 at the age of 51. "The cause of the Deputy Prime Minister's death was suicide," Chronicles of Turkmenistan news agency reported citing sources familiar with the situation. Batyr Ereshov was allegedly probed for corruption by Turkmen authorities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AkiPress.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pray for Christians' Safety During Ramadan ... (Aug '11)
|Oct '16
|Kinetic Sunni
|165
|Clinton-backed branch of foundation donor GM no... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|geo
|1
|Uzbekistan's gov't says ailing president in cri... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Uzbek Cabinet praises harsh Karimov before burial (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Muslim scholars use Ramadan to push for an Isla... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|aaa
|2
|criteria for resident permit (Aug '14)
|Feb '15
|ok guy
|3
|Buying and Owning Property in Uzbekistan (Jul '11)
|Feb '15
|kelvin
|19
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC