12:34 Suicide named cause of death of Deputy Chairman of Cabinet of...

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan Batyr Ereshov died on May 3 at the age of 51. "The cause of the Deputy Prime Minister's death was suicide," Chronicles of Turkmenistan news agency reported citing sources familiar with the situation. Batyr Ereshov was allegedly probed for corruption by Turkmen authorities.

Chicago, IL

