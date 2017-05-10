10:37 2,000-year-old town found in Uz...

10:37 2,000-year-old town found in Uzbekistan

Wednesday May 17

An excavation group consisting of Chinese and Uzbek archaeologists unearthed ancient city dating back 2,000 years in Central Asia, Daily Sabah reports. As a result of two years' excavation works conducted by the Institute of Archaeology of Chinese Academy of Social Sciences and the Institute of Archaeology of Uzbekistan, an ancient city was unearthed.

