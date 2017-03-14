VEB, NBU sign cooperation agreement

State corporation Bank for Development and Foreign Economic Affairs and National Bank for Foreign Economic Activity of the Republic of Uzbekistan have concluded a memorandum of cooperation. The ceremony was held on April 5 in Kremlin in the presence of the Russian President Vladimir Putin and the Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev who was on an official visit to Moscow, the press service of VEB informed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AK&M.