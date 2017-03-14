VEB, NBU sign cooperation agreement
State corporation Bank for Development and Foreign Economic Affairs and National Bank for Foreign Economic Activity of the Republic of Uzbekistan have concluded a memorandum of cooperation. The ceremony was held on April 5 in Kremlin in the presence of the Russian President Vladimir Putin and the Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev who was on an official visit to Moscow, the press service of VEB informed.
