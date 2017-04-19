Uzmobile passes 1m mobile subscriber milestone
State-owned telco Uzbektelecom, has signed up more than a million subscribers to its Uzmobile-branded wireless services, UzDaily quotes the company's director, Vladimir Kravchenko as saying. The cellco, which uses a combination of technologies - the latter of which was only launched in April 2015 - has installed a total of 1,200 new 2G, 3G and 4G base stations since 2015, with the official adding that it plans to roll out an additional 1,500 base transceiver stations ( In a related development, Sirojiddin Usmanov, the acting head of the Ministry for Development of Information Technologies and Communications of the Republic of Uzbekistan has provided an update on the nation's mobile market.
