Uzbekistan says told West that Stockholm attack suspect was Islamic State recruit

Uzbekistan's security services warned a western ally before last week's deadly truck attack in Stockholm that the suspected perpetrator was an Islamic State recruit, Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov said on Friday. Police officers stand outside the Stockholm District Court as Uzbek national Rakhmat Akilov, prime suspect in Friday's truck attack, appears in court, in Stockholm Uzbekistan's Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov speaks during a meeting with the media in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, April 14, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.