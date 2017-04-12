Uzbekistan says told West that Stockh...

Uzbekistan says told West that Stockholm attack suspect was Islamic State recruit

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Apr 14 Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

Uzbekistan's security services warned a western ally before last week's deadly truck attack in Stockholm that the suspected perpetrator was an Islamic State recruit, Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov said on Friday. Police officers stand outside the Stockholm District Court as Uzbek national Rakhmat Akilov, prime suspect in Friday's truck attack, appears in court, in Stockholm Uzbekistan's Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov speaks during a meeting with the media in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, April 14, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pray for Christians' Safety During Ramadan ... (Aug '11) Oct '16 Kinetic Sunni 165
News Clinton-backed branch of foundation donor GM no... (Oct '16) Oct '16 geo 1
News Uzbekistan's gov't says ailing president in cri... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Uzbek Cabinet praises harsh Karimov before burial (Sep '16) Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Muslim scholars use Ramadan to push for an Isla... (Jul '15) Jul '15 aaa 2
criteria for resident permit (Aug '14) Feb '15 ok guy 3
Buying and Owning Property in Uzbekistan (Jul '11) Feb '15 kelvin 19
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Dalai Lama
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,581 • Total comments across all topics: 280,415,306

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC