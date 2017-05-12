Uzbekistan receives another high-spee...

Uzbekistan receives another high-speed electric train

Tuesday Apr 25

Uzbekistan Railways JSC received another new high-speed electric train produced by Spanish Patentes Talgo, S.A., Uzbekistan Railways JSC said. Uzbekistan Railways company and Spanish Patentes Talgo, S.A. signed a contract to purchase two AVE 250 high-speed electric trains worth 38 million euro.

Chicago, IL

