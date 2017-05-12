Uzbekistan receives another high-speed electric train

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Uzbekistan Railways JSC received another new high-speed electric train produced by Spanish Patentes Talgo, S.A., Uzbekistan Railways JSC said. Uzbekistan Railways company and Spanish Patentes Talgo, S.A. signed a contract to purchase two AVE 250 high-speed electric trains worth 38 million euro.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.