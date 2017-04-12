Uzbekistan: Internet Cafes, Gaming Ha...

Uzbekistan: Internet Cafes, Gaming Halls Closed En Masse

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: EurasiaNet

Security services in Uzbekistan have for the last few days been ordering the closure of internet and computer gaming cafes across the country in what appears to be an attempt to clamp down on suspected extremist religious activity. One such internet cafe visited by EurasiaNet.org on Navoi street, a main thoroughfare in the capital, Tashkent, was found under lock and key.

Start the conversation, or Read more at EurasiaNet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pray for Christians' Safety During Ramadan ... (Aug '11) Oct '16 Kinetic Sunni 165
News Clinton-backed branch of foundation donor GM no... (Oct '16) Oct '16 geo 1
News Uzbekistan's gov't says ailing president in cri... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Uzbek Cabinet praises harsh Karimov before burial (Sep '16) Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Muslim scholars use Ramadan to push for an Isla... (Jul '15) Jul '15 aaa 2
criteria for resident permit (Aug '14) Feb '15 ok guy 3
Buying and Owning Property in Uzbekistan (Jul '11) Feb '15 kelvin 19
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,361 • Total comments across all topics: 280,463,227

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC