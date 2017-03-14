Turkmenistan names new member of IFAS...

Turkmenistan names new member of IFAS Executive Committee

Yesterday Read more: Trend

Under a decree of the Turkmen president, the country's Deputy Prime Minister Esenmyrat Orazgeldiyev has been appointed a member of Executive Committee of the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea.

Chicago, IL

