Turkmen president to visit Kazakhstan

Wednesday

Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov is expected to visit Kazakhstan on April 12, Kazakh Foreign Minister Kairat Abdrakhmanov said at a meeting with representatives of the diplomatic corps, TASS reported. "The recent visit of the Uzbek president to Kazakhstan was successful, and the Turkmen President will soon arrive in Astana.

Chicago, IL

