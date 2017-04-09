Turkey vows to strengthen ties with Uzbekistan
Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev had a meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, who is on an official visit in Tashkent, on April 26, the Uzbek national news agency UzA reported. The sides hailed the dynamic development of the Uzbekistan-Turkey relations in line with the agreements reached at the bilateral summit talks, held in Samarkand on November 17-18, 2016.
