Turkey vows to strengthen ties with U...

Turkey vows to strengthen ties with Uzbekistan

Next Story Prev Story
52 min ago Read more: Today.Az

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev had a meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, who is on an official visit in Tashkent, on April 26, the Uzbek national news agency UzA reported. The sides hailed the dynamic development of the Uzbekistan-Turkey relations in line with the agreements reached at the bilateral summit talks, held in Samarkand on November 17-18, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Today.Az.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pray for Christians' Safety During Ramadan ... (Aug '11) Oct '16 Kinetic Sunni 165
News Clinton-backed branch of foundation donor GM no... (Oct '16) Oct '16 geo 1
News Uzbekistan's gov't says ailing president in cri... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Uzbek Cabinet praises harsh Karimov before burial (Sep '16) Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Muslim scholars use Ramadan to push for an Isla... (Jul '15) Jul '15 aaa 2
criteria for resident permit (Aug '14) Feb '15 ok guy 3
Buying and Owning Property in Uzbekistan (Jul '11) Feb '15 kelvin 19
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,144 • Total comments across all topics: 280,596,140

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC