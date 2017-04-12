Russia's Lavrov says hopes Syria stri...

Russia's Lavrov says hopes Syria strikes won't irreparably hurt US ties

Friday Apr 7 Read more: Jerusalem Post

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday he hoped US missile strikes on Syria would not irreparably damage relations between Moscow and Washington. "This is an act of aggression, on an absolutely made-up pretext," Lavrov told a news conference in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

