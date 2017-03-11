Gazprombank, Bank Orient Finance agre...

Gazprombank, Bank Orient Finance agree to cooperate

11 hrs ago Read more: AK&M

Gazprombank and Bank Orient Finance have concluded a framework agreement for cooperation in lending to investment projects in the food processing sector of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Gazprombank informed. The agreement effective until March 1, 2019 envisages the possibility of allocation by Gazprombank of a loan for a total amount of $25 million to finance related investment projects in Uzbekistan.

