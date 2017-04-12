France urges closer security ties with Uzbekistan after militant attacks

France and Uzbekistan need to strengthen security cooperation in order to combat jihadist groups and prevent violent attacks, French Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault told Reuters on Saturday during a visit to the Central Asian nation. French Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault attends a joint news conference with China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Beijing, China April 14, 2017.

