Central Asia: Challenges Ahead for Ch...

Central Asia: Challenges Ahead for China's Belt and Road Project

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: EurasiaNet

Kazakhstan's rail "dry port" KTZE-Khorgos Gateway on the border with China. Belt and Road's West Passage 1 exits from Xinjiang's Alashankou , runs to Kazakhstan and moves on to a junction with Russia's Trans-Siberian Railway, and from there, the route can extend to the European Union.

Start the conversation, or Read more at EurasiaNet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pray for Christians' Safety During Ramadan ... (Aug '11) Oct '16 Kinetic Sunni 165
News Clinton-backed branch of foundation donor GM no... (Oct '16) Oct '16 geo 1
News Uzbekistan's gov't says ailing president in cri... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Uzbek Cabinet praises harsh Karimov before burial (Sep '16) Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Muslim scholars use Ramadan to push for an Isla... (Jul '15) Jul '15 aaa 2
criteria for resident permit (Aug '14) Feb '15 ok guy 3
Buying and Owning Property in Uzbekistan (Jul '11) Feb '15 kelvin 19
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,921 • Total comments across all topics: 280,626,726

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC