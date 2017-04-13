Beeline announces Uzbek 4G expansion ...

Beeline announces Uzbek 4G expansion plans

Thursday Apr 13

To support the rollout, Technical Director Evgeny Klyuchev said that the company is also increasing the capacity of its international channels to 8Gbps, with plans to increase that figure further as the company activates services in new areas. The new cities to be covered by the deployment are as follows: Angren, Andijan, Bekabad, Bukhara, Gijduvan, Gulistan, Jizzakh, Zarafshan, Qarshi, Qoqand, Margilan, Navoi, Namangan, Nukus, Samarkand, Termez, Urgench, Ferghana, Khiva and Chirchiq.

Chicago, IL

