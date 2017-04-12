Armenia's Goris town declared CIS Cul...

Armenia's Goris town declared CIS Cultural Capital 2018

Armenian Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian participated and delivered remarks at the session of the Council of the CIS Foreign Minister which was held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. As the press department at Armenia's foreign ministry reports, the meeting was held in a closed than continued in extended format participated by the attending delegations.

Chicago, IL

