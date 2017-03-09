Armenian foreign minister to travel to Tashkent for CIS foreign-ministerial meeting
YEREVAN, April 6. /ARKA/. Edward Nalbandian, Armenian foreign minister, will fly to Tashkent, Uzbekistan, on Thursday for two days to attend a meeting of the foreign ministers of the Commonwealth of Independent States member countries, the press office of the ministry reports.
