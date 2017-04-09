ADB approves $80M loan for Uzbek railway electrification
News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector The Asian Development Bank has approved an $80 million loan for the electrification of 145 kilometers of railway in Uzbekistan, linking the cities of Pap, Namangan, and Andijan, the ADB said in a message on its website Apr. 24. The electrified track is part of the Central Asia Regional Economic Cooperation Corridor 2, a critical transport link in the region, according to the message.
