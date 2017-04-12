13:47 France urges closer security ties with Uzbekistan after militant attacks
France and Uzbekistan need to strengthen security cooperation in order to combat jihadist groups and prevent violent attacks, French Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault told Reuters on Saturday during a visit to the Central Asian nation. Suspected Islamist militants from the mainly Muslim ex-Soviet region of Central Asia have been blamed for two attacks this month: a metro bombing in Russia's second city, St. Petersburg, on April 3 and an attack in Stockholm on April 7, where a truck rammed a crowd of people on a busy street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AkiPress.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pray for Christians' Safety During Ramadan ... (Aug '11)
|Oct '16
|Kinetic Sunni
|165
|Clinton-backed branch of foundation donor GM no... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|geo
|1
|Uzbekistan's gov't says ailing president in cri... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Uzbek Cabinet praises harsh Karimov before burial (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Muslim scholars use Ramadan to push for an Isla... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|aaa
|2
|criteria for resident permit (Aug '14)
|Feb '15
|ok guy
|3
|Buying and Owning Property in Uzbekistan (Jul '11)
|Feb '15
|kelvin
|19
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC