13:29 Uzbek economy to rise by 7%, in...

13:29 Uzbek economy to rise by 7%, inflation forecast at 9.5% in 2017

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Apr 18 Read more: AkiPress

Growth is forecast at 7.0% in 2017 and 7.3% in 2018, driven by an improving external outlook and higher investment, including infrastructure, the Asian Development Bank said in its Asian Development Outlook 2017. "Reported growth slowed to 7.8% in 2016 from 8.0% the previous year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AkiPress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pray for Christians' Safety During Ramadan ... (Aug '11) Oct '16 Kinetic Sunni 165
News Clinton-backed branch of foundation donor GM no... (Oct '16) Oct '16 geo 1
News Uzbekistan's gov't says ailing president in cri... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Uzbek Cabinet praises harsh Karimov before burial (Sep '16) Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Muslim scholars use Ramadan to push for an Isla... (Jul '15) Jul '15 aaa 2
criteria for resident permit (Aug '14) Feb '15 ok guy 3
Buying and Owning Property in Uzbekistan (Jul '11) Feb '15 kelvin 19
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,016 • Total comments across all topics: 280,501,842

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC