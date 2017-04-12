13:24 Atambayev's trip to Uzbekistan expected soon
Preparation to the visit of President of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev to Uzbekistan is ongoing today, said representative of the Foreign Ministry of Kyrgyzstan Aiymkan Kulukeyeva, reports centralasian.org. Last time, Atambayev visited Uzbekistan on December 24, 2016, when he met with President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev in Samarkand.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pray for Christians' Safety During Ramadan ... (Aug '11)
|Oct '16
|Kinetic Sunni
|165
|Clinton-backed branch of foundation donor GM no... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|geo
|1
|Uzbekistan's gov't says ailing president in cri... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Uzbek Cabinet praises harsh Karimov before burial (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Muslim scholars use Ramadan to push for an Isla... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|aaa
|2
|criteria for resident permit (Aug '14)
|Feb '15
|ok guy
|3
|Buying and Owning Property in Uzbekistan (Jul '11)
|Feb '15
|kelvin
|19
