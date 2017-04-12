13:24 Atambayev's trip to Uzbekistan ...

13:24 Atambayev's trip to Uzbekistan expected soon

Tuesday

Preparation to the visit of President of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev to Uzbekistan is ongoing today, said representative of the Foreign Ministry of Kyrgyzstan Aiymkan Kulukeyeva, reports centralasian.org. Last time, Atambayev visited Uzbekistan on December 24, 2016, when he met with President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev in Samarkand.

Chicago, IL

