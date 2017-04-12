12:35 Turkmen president Berdimuhamedo...

12:35 Turkmen president Berdimuhamedov's visit to Astana postponed for reasons unknown

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: AkiPress

The working visit of Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov to Astana initially set for April 12 did not happen and was postponed to April 18-19, sources from the Turkmen Foreign Ministry familiar with the situation told the Alternative News of Turkmenistan news agency. The reasons why the visit was postponed were not revealed, but the decision was a "last-minute".

Start the conversation, or Read more at AkiPress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pray for Christians' Safety During Ramadan ... (Aug '11) Oct '16 Kinetic Sunni 165
News Clinton-backed branch of foundation donor GM no... (Oct '16) Oct '16 geo 1
News Uzbekistan's gov't says ailing president in cri... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Uzbek Cabinet praises harsh Karimov before burial (Sep '16) Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Muslim scholars use Ramadan to push for an Isla... (Jul '15) Jul '15 aaa 2
criteria for resident permit (Aug '14) Feb '15 ok guy 3
Buying and Owning Property in Uzbekistan (Jul '11) Feb '15 kelvin 19
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. North Korea
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Tornado
  3. Climate Change
  4. Iran
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,653 • Total comments across all topics: 280,316,099

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC