12:35 Turkmen president Berdimuhamedov's visit to Astana postponed for reasons unknown
The working visit of Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov to Astana initially set for April 12 did not happen and was postponed to April 18-19, sources from the Turkmen Foreign Ministry familiar with the situation told the Alternative News of Turkmenistan news agency. The reasons why the visit was postponed were not revealed, but the decision was a "last-minute".
