11:11 European Union officials visit Uzbekistan
A mission of the EU officials paid an official visit to Uzbekistan on 26-28 April, the EU Delegation in Uzbekistan reports. They held talks with central government officials in Tashkent and local authorities in Samarkand, met with representatives of the diplomatic corps, EU companies, NGOs active in Uzbekistan, and visited the EU-funded projects.
