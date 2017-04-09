09:55 Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan hold reg...

09:55 Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan hold regular talks on border demarcation

Sunday Apr 23

The governmental delegations of Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan held the regular talks on demarcation of borders, reports the press service of the Uzbek Foreign Ministry. The issues of demarcation and delimitation of the state borders were discussed by the working groups of the two countries in the Uzbek city of Namangan on April 10-20.

Chicago, IL

