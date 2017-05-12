09:19 ADB approves $80 mln for Uzbekistan railway electrification
The Asian Development Bank has approved an $80 million loan for the electrification of 145 kilometers of railway in Uzbekistan, linking the cities of Pap, Namangan, and Andijan. The electrified track is part of the Central Asia Regional Economic Cooperation Corridor 2, a critical transport link in the region, the ADB said.
