Uzbekistan's NMMC starts building new hydrometallurgical plant

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Uzbekistan's Navoi Mining and Metallurgy Complex JSC started construction of the fifth hydrometallurgical plant at the Auminza-Amantai gold ore deposit, said the Uzbek presidential press service.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.