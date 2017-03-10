Uzbekistan, ADB sign loan agreements worth $573M

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector In particular, the ADB allocated a $100-million loan for a project on financing small businesses in rural areas and for businesses of women entrepreneurs. Also, a $121-million loan was allocated to develop water supply systems in Uzbekistan's Tashkent region.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.