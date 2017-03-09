Next session of Senate kicks off in U...

Next session of Senate kicks off in Uzbekistan

Tuesday Mar 28 Read more: Trend

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector The session's agenda includes consideration of several laws, including amendments to the Constitution, the Law on Courts, Code of Civil Procedure and Code of Economic Procedure and a number of other legislative acts, as well as the Law on Supreme Judicial Council of the Republic of Uzbekistan.

