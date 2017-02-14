NewEurasia isn't dead, just a little ...

NewEurasia isn't dead, just a little undead

14 hrs ago

Lately, we've been getting a lot of concerned messages asking about NewEurasia's fate. Our English and Russian websites were on and off in terms of activity until approximately Nooruz last year, and our local language websites have been, well, pretty off for a while.* Well, the sad truth is that we've been suffering from the same problem a lot of Central Asian NGOs have been suffering from - a difficult funding environment, a decline in volunteerism, regional brain drain, etc.

Chicago, IL

