Israeli detained 12 days in Uzbekista...

Israeli detained 12 days in Uzbekistan after bullets found in bag

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Mar 20 Read more: The Times of Israel

An Israeli has been held at the airport in Tashkent, Uzbekistan for the past 12 days, the Israeli Foreign Ministry said Monday. The man, in his 20s, was detained by Uzbek authorities after 13 bullets were discovered in his luggage as he was transferring planes on his way from Israel to Thailand.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pray for Christians' Safety During Ramadan ... (Aug '11) Oct '16 Kinetic Sunni 165
News Clinton-backed branch of foundation donor GM no... Oct '16 geo 1
News Uzbekistan's gov't says ailing president in cri... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Uzbek Cabinet praises harsh Karimov before burial (Sep '16) Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Muslim scholars use Ramadan to push for an Isla... (Jul '15) Jul '15 aaa 2
criteria for resident permit (Aug '14) Feb '15 ok guy 3
Buying and Owning Property in Uzbekistan (Jul '11) Feb '15 kelvin 19
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,744 • Total comments across all topics: 279,880,191

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC