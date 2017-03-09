Israeli detained 12 days in Uzbekistan after bullets found in bag
An Israeli has been held at the airport in Tashkent, Uzbekistan for the past 12 days, the Israeli Foreign Ministry said Monday. The man, in his 20s, was detained by Uzbek authorities after 13 bullets were discovered in his luggage as he was transferring planes on his way from Israel to Thailand.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pray for Christians' Safety During Ramadan ... (Aug '11)
|Oct '16
|Kinetic Sunni
|165
|Clinton-backed branch of foundation donor GM no...
|Oct '16
|geo
|1
|Uzbekistan's gov't says ailing president in cri... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Uzbek Cabinet praises harsh Karimov before burial (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Muslim scholars use Ramadan to push for an Isla... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|aaa
|2
|criteria for resident permit (Aug '14)
|Feb '15
|ok guy
|3
|Buying and Owning Property in Uzbekistan (Jul '11)
|Feb '15
|kelvin
|19
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC