In pivotal election year Kyrgyz media face verbal assaults from president and legal action
In Kyrgyzstan, once Central Asia's most liberal country, President Almazbek Atambayev is tightening his grip on critical voices, including independent journalists and foreign media. In recent weeks, Atambayev has verbally assaulted the media and charges have been brought against critical journalists and outlets, including Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty .
