Exclusive - Uzbekistan's rulers at od...

Exclusive - Uzbekistan's rulers at odds on reforms: sources

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Mar 7 Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

The EBRD's return to Uzbekistan would be a victory for reformist President Shavkat Mirziyoyev but some of his other plans, such as a currency float, have been held up by disagreements with the powerful security chief, diplomatic and business sources say. President Shavkat Mirziyoyev casts his ballot at a polling station during a presidential election in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, December 4, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pray for Christians' Safety During Ramadan ... (Aug '11) Oct '16 Kinetic Sunni 165
News Clinton-backed branch of foundation donor GM no... Oct '16 geo 1
News Uzbekistan's gov't says ailing president in cri... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Uzbek Cabinet praises harsh Karimov before burial (Sep '16) Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Muslim scholars use Ramadan to push for an Isla... (Jul '15) Jul '15 aaa 2
criteria for resident permit (Aug '14) Feb '15 ok guy 3
Buying and Owning Property in Uzbekistan (Jul '11) Feb '15 kelvin 19
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,445 • Total comments across all topics: 279,468,896

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC