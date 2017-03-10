Exclusive - Uzbekistan's rulers at odds on reforms: sources

The EBRD's return to Uzbekistan would be a victory for reformist President Shavkat Mirziyoyev but some of his other plans, such as a currency float, have been held up by disagreements with the powerful security chief, diplomatic and business sources say. President Shavkat Mirziyoyev casts his ballot at a polling station during a presidential election in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, December 4, 2016.

