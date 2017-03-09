Bulldozing History: Ancient Uzbek Cit...

Bulldozing History: Ancient Uzbek City's UNESCO Status At Risk

Sunday Mar 26

A massive statue of Tamerlane, seen in 2007, towers over UNESCO-protected medieval quarters of Shahrisabz, Uzbekistan before they were bulldozed in a government "tourism development" project. In its haste to build a national identity and squeeze more tourism income out of its ancient past, Uzbekistan may have killed the goose that lays the golden eggs in the ancient southeastern city of Shahrisabz.

Chicago, IL

