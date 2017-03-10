Ashgabat, Tashkent voice commitment t...

Ashgabat, Tashkent voice commitment to expand ties, ink deals

17 hrs ago Read more: Today.Az

Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and his Uzbek counterpart Shavkat Mirziyoyev held talks in Ashgabat on March 6, after which a number of bilateral agreements were signed. Berdimuhamedov, addressing the meeting, said that this visit is an important step for further consolidation and development of the Turkmen - Uzbek relations, which are based on friendship and good neighborhood ties and principles of beneficial partnership.

Chicago, IL

