16:25 Visit of Uzbek President to Turkmenistan discussed by two FMs

Foreign Affairs Minister of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov had a meeting with Minister of Foreign Economic Relations, Investments and Trade of the Republic of Uzbekistan Elyar Ganiyev, the press service of the Turkmen Foreign Ministry reported on March 2. Ministers exchanged views on prospects of bilateral cooperation in political, trade-economic and cultural-humanitarian spheres. The parties also discussed regional issues and the expansion of mutually beneficial cooperation with international organizations, primarily the United Nations.

