14:36 Man in Uzbekistan burns himself to death due to debt for gas

Friday Mar 31 Read more: AkiPress

A 47-year-old man from Namangan region poured gasoline on himself and burned on March 30, reports centralasian.org. The man was hospitalized with 100% of his body burned and died in the intensive care unit of the hospital.

Chicago, IL

