10:35 ADB President visits Uzbekistan to strengthen partnership, signs 4 new loan agreements
Asian Development Bank President Takehiko Nakao on March 3 met with the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and signed loan agreements totaling $573 million, reports the ADB in press release. Mr. Nakao's 3-day visit to Uzbekistan included meetings with the First Deputy Chairman of the Senate Sodik Safaev, First Deputy Prime Minister Achilbay Ramatov, Deputy Prime Minister Rustam Azimov, Minister of Finance and ADB Governor Batir Khodjaev, and other senior officials.
