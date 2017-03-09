09:27 Kyrgyz-Uzbek border demarcation...

09:27 Kyrgyz-Uzbek border demarcation talks conclude in Osh city

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Mar 20 Read more: AkiPress

On March 19, 2017, 10-day talks of the working groups of the Governmental delegations of the Republic of Uzbekistan and the Kyrgyz Republic on delimitation and demarcation of the Uzbek-Kyrgyz state border were successfully concluded in Osh, reports the press service of the Uzbek foreign ministry.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AkiPress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pray for Christians' Safety During Ramadan ... (Aug '11) Oct '16 Kinetic Sunni 165
News Clinton-backed branch of foundation donor GM no... Oct '16 geo 1
News Uzbekistan's gov't says ailing president in cri... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Uzbek Cabinet praises harsh Karimov before burial (Sep '16) Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Muslim scholars use Ramadan to push for an Isla... (Jul '15) Jul '15 aaa 2
criteria for resident permit (Aug '14) Feb '15 ok guy 3
Buying and Owning Property in Uzbekistan (Jul '11) Feb '15 kelvin 19
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,356 • Total comments across all topics: 279,933,283

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC