Uzbekistan: Corruption Whistleblower Summoned to Court
Uzbek entrepreneur Olim Sulaimanov speaking in a Facebook video address posted on February 11 in which he speaks about his latest run-ins with prosecutors. An entrepreneur in Uzbekistan who made a splash last year after appearing on national television to complain about the excesses of corrupt officials has himself now been targeted with fresh criminal investigations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at EurasiaNet.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pray for Christians' Safety During Ramadan ... (Aug '11)
|Oct '16
|Kinetic Sunni
|165
|Clinton-backed branch of foundation donor GM no...
|Oct '16
|geo
|1
|Uzbekistan's gov't says ailing president in cri...
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Uzbek Cabinet praises harsh Karimov before burial
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Muslim scholars use Ramadan to push for an Isla... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|aaa
|2
|criteria for resident permit (Aug '14)
|Feb '15
|ok guy
|3
|Buying and Owning Property in Uzbekistan (Jul '11)
|Feb '15
|kelvin
|19
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC