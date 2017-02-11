Uzbekistan: Corruption Whistleblower ...

Uzbekistan: Corruption Whistleblower Summoned to Court

Uzbek entrepreneur Olim Sulaimanov speaking in a Facebook video address posted on February 11 in which he speaks about his latest run-ins with prosecutors. An entrepreneur in Uzbekistan who made a splash last year after appearing on national television to complain about the excesses of corrupt officials has himself now been targeted with fresh criminal investigations.

Chicago, IL

