Uzbek Central Bank keeps refinancing rate
Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Feb. 2 By Demir Azizov - Trend: The board of the Central Bank of Uzbekistan decided to keep the refinancing rate at nine percent, the bank said in a message Feb. 2. "This level of refinancing rate meets the tasks of holding effective monetary policy aimed at keeping inflation within its target forecast parameters, as well as stimulation of investment activity and the maintenance of high economic growth," the message said. As it was previously reported, the refinancing rate was reduced by the central bank from 10 to nine percent from Jan. 1, 2015.
