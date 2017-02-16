LUKOIL Uzbekistan Operating Company announces tender

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Lukoil Uzbekistan Operating Company, operator of Russian Lukoil's projects in Uzbekistan, has announced tender for the supply of measuring devices and tender for the supply of materials for controlling and measuring equipment .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.