15:29 5 men punished for mass slaughtering and throwing skinned donkeys in Samarkand
The Samarkand district court has charged 5 men for mass slaughtering, skinning donkeys and throwing their corps in the ravine, reports nuz.uz. It was established that the men slaughtered donkeys to skin and sell their skins to another businessman, who was the initiator of this business abroad.
