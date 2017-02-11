11:27 Uzbek Interior Ministry investigating fire causes in Kyrgyz restaurant in Tashkent
Uzbekistan's police are establishing causes of the fire that broke out recently in the Manas restaurant belonging to the Kyrgyz art cafe Mangit Art located in Yakkasaray district of Tashkent City. The fire in the restaurant on February 7 burned the property on 380 square meters of the territory.
