Uzbekistan Embarks on Grand Chicken-Rearing Drive

15 hrs ago

Uzbekistan has embarked on a campaign to popularize the rearing of chickens as a way to combat poverty in rural areas. The state broadcaster reported in its evening bulletin on January 29 that President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has given orders for a large and high-tech bird farm to be built in the Khorezm region, some 800 kilometers west of the capital, Tashkent.

