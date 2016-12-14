Utility Bills Arrive 18 Years Late For Surprised Uzbek Households

So it's little surprise that apartment dwellers in Jizzakh, a city in Uzbekistan midway between Tashkent and Samarkand, reacted with disbelief when they received notices recently that they owed money for services suspended almost two decades ago. "We couldn't believe the city sent us a hot water bill," one resident told RFE/RL's Uzbek Service on January 4, one day after he received the notice.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Weekday Magazine.