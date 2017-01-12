Turkmenistan, Tajikistan At Odds Over Railway Remark
Turkmenistan's Foreign Ministry said that Turkmenistan and Tajikistan were involved in a project to build a Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Tajikistan railway line, and that Turkmenistan completed the first phase of construction in November. Turkmenistan has expressed concern after a Tajik official reportedly spoke of plans to potentially open a railway line to Russia that would bypass Turkmen territory.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Weekday Magazine.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pray for Christians' Safety During Ramadan ... (Aug '11)
|Oct '16
|Kinetic Sunni
|165
|Clinton-backed branch of foundation donor GM no...
|Oct '16
|geo
|1
|Uzbekistan's gov't says ailing president in cri...
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Uzbek Cabinet praises harsh Karimov before burial
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Muslim scholars use Ramadan to push for an Isla... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|aaa
|2
|criteria for resident permit (Aug '14)
|Feb '15
|ok guy
|3
|Buying and Owning Property in Uzbekistan (Jul '11)
|Feb '15
|kelvin
|19
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC