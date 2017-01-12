Turkmenistan, Tajikistan At Odds Over...

Turkmenistan, Tajikistan At Odds Over Railway Remark

Turkmenistan's Foreign Ministry said that Turkmenistan and Tajikistan were involved in a project to build a Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Tajikistan railway line, and that Turkmenistan completed the first phase of construction in November. Turkmenistan has expressed concern after a Tajik official reportedly spoke of plans to potentially open a railway line to Russia that would bypass Turkmen territory.

Chicago, IL

