Tashkent Int'l Airport to be named after first Uzbek president

The Tashkent International Airport, the car plant in the city of Asaka, Tashkent State Technical University, the Palace of Arts in the city of Fergana will be named after the first President of Uzbekistan Islam Karimov, according to the decree by current Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev "On memorialization of First President of Uzbekistan Islam Karimov." The central streets in the city of Tashkent, regional centers and in the Republic of Karakalpakstan will also be named after the first Uzbek president.

